Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 622.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

