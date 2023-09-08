Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. 384,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,387. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.