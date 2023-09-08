Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 534,056 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,056 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.66% of NRG Energy worth $52,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $114,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,072,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,477,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,128 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $38.36 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

