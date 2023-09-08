Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 6,513 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after purchasing an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $692.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

