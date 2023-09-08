Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 305,938 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennar were worth $74,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 196.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 313,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

