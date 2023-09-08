Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 399,175 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,175 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $82,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,817 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.