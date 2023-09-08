Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.75% of Domino’s Pizza worth $87,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.14.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $391.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

