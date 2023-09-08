Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.26% of Centene worth $89,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.