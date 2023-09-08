Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $43.14 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,935 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $43,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

