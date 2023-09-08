Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $46.37 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 423.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $46,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $44,126,502 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $506.14 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.84 and a 200-day moving average of $497.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

