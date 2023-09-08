Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $69.42 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,488 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Nucor worth $69,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

