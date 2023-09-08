Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $70.99 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.37% of Steel Dynamics worth $70,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

STLD opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

