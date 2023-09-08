Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF opened at $278.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

