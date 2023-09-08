Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

