Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $45.10 Million Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 802,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.72% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in RB Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Erik Olsson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $119,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $313,870 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.