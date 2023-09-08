Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 249,601 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 222.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,601 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $60,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $317,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,641.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,828 shares of company stock valued at $29,252,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $196.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

