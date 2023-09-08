Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 313,967 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,967 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $59,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $234,993,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $164.00.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

