Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.36% of Weyerhaeuser worth $79,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.0 %

WY opened at $31.81 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.