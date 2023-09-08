Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,294 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $392,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

