Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Progressive worth $78,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

