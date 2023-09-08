Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,922 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.04 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

