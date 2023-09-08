Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

