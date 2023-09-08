Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

