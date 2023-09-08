Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Lessened by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $188,729,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $450,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 129,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,810. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

