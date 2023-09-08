Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 114,416 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,416 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $35,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.78.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock worth $321,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

