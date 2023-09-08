Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $21,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PDD by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in PDD in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

