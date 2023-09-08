Candriam S.C.A. Has $30.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,651 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

