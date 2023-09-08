Candriam S.C.A. Sells 169,870 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 169,870 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the first quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 87,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $11,895,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

