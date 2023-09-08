Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $691.79 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

