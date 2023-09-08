Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $32,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.