Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 18.3% Higher

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.10. 18,763,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 3,228,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

