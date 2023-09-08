Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

