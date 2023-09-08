Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

