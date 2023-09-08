Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $145,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $280.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.