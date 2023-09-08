Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.43% of Cavco Industries worth $67,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $275.10. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,668. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.65.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

