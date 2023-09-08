Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.67. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.60- EPS.

Centene Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 60.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,729,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

