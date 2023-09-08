Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Centene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

