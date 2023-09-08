Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 9,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 163,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several analysts have commented on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

