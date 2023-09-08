Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

