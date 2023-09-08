ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,806,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,111 shares of company stock worth $6,603,697 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

