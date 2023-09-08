ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.11. 1,733,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,689,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 758,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,697 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

