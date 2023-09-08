Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $477.00 target price on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $416.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average is $366.63. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $452.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.