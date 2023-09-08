Christian O. Henry Sells 4,499 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $10,032.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,243,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,730.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.12 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

