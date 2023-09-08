Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $48.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

