Citigroup Boosts ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $13.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.76. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

