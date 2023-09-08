Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 178 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.