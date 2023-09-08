CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 6th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,104,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,230 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $139,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $395,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $265,843,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,410,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,315,000 after buying an additional 833,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,168,000 after buying an additional 3,803,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 409,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

