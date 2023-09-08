Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cofinimmo Stock Performance

Shares of CFMOF opened at C$73.00 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of C$73.00 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.34.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for almost 40 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom, with a value of approximately 6.3 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

