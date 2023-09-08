Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of CFMOF opened at C$73.00 on Monday. Cofinimmo has a 12 month low of C$73.00 and a 12 month high of C$98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.34.
About Cofinimmo
