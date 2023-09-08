Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

