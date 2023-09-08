Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Dimitar Karaivanov Purchases 1,000 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Community Bank System last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

